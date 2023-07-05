Enrollment for 2023-24 school year underway in Wichita school district

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents in the Wichita school district can enroll students for the 2023-24 school year. Online enrollment is available for first through 12th grades. Enrollment for kindergartners happens from noon to 7 p.m. July 25 and 26, in-person.

“There is an additional Ages & Stages Questionnaire all kindergarten students need to complete to pinpoint developmental progress,” Wichita Public Schools explained.

The school district encourages families to submit an application for free-and-reduced-price school meals. Students can also qualify for free or reduced prices on textbook rentals, athletic fees, instrumental fees and student fees.

You can find further information on enrollment for the upcoming school year, including guidance on applying for financial assistance on the Wichita Public Schools website.

