FBI agents arrest Hays man accused of targeting seniors in telemarketing scheme

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A 42-year-old man from Hays is among two men arrested Wednesday by FBI agents in connection with a case involving a scam targeting seniors.

A news release from the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office said agents arrested Christopher Lang, of Hays, and a 44-year-old Michael Farole, from West Los Angeles as the men face accusations that they “targeted elderly individuals in a telemarketing scheme by purporting to represent companies who provided advertising and other services to current or former timeshare owners.”

FBI Los Angeles said the men face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They’re accused of convincing targets to pay advance fees in return for services that involved selling or securing the sale or rental of their timeshares.

“After the victims paid initial fees for services that were never provided, Farole and Lang continued to contact the victims by phone, text, and email in attempts to obtain additional fees. The investigation revealed that at least 370 elderly individuals lost over $4.5 million as a result of the fraud,” FBI Los Angeles reported. “The victims used funds from their social security income, investment and retirement accounts, as well as their savings, to pay the fraudulent companies. Despite the recurring fees that each victim paid, often reaching the hundreds of thousands over several years, none received the timeshare-related services or proceeds promised.”

The agency said an investigation indicated Farole and Lang used money from the scheme for personal expenses and luxury items.

With the announcement on the recent arrests, the FBI’s Los Angeles Office issued a news release to raise public awareness about scams it labels as “elder fraud schemes,” which have increased in recent years.

“In n 2022, adults over the age 60 reported 88,262 complaints to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center with a total loss of $3.1 billion. This represents an 84 percent increase in losses as compared to losses reported in 2021. The average loss per victim was more than $35,000 and more than 5,000 victims lost over $100,000,” the agency reported.

