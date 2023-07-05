Garden City man arrested on charges of DUI, battery after striking police vehicle twice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police arrested a man Tuesday for driving under the influence after he struck an officer’s vehicle twice. At around 12:40 p.m. on July 4, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Spruce Street and Campus Drive for a reported reckless driver in the area. An officer located a Chevy Silverado stopped in the middle of the intersection of Spruce Street and Jennie Barker Road after the driver allegedly drove across multiple lanes.

The driver hit the front of the police car and left the scene. Then the officer conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of E. Spruce Street, and the driver again hit the Officer’s vehicle before coming to a stop. After investigation, it was determined that the driver was under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to St. Catherine Hospital for evaluation.

An affidavit on the 56-year-old man was filed requesting the following charges: aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer LEO, DUI, two counts of hit and run, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, driving on unapproved surface, unable to maintain lane and reckless driving. The case has been forwarded to the Finney County Attorney’s Office for further review.

The Officer was not injured, and no other injuries or property damage were reported from the accident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com