KHP makes 31 DUI arrests, works 2 deadly crashes over holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made 31 DUI arrests, issued more than 1,100 speeding tickets and responded to two deadly crashes over a holiday-weekend stretch that started at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 30, and continued through Tuesday, July 4.

The 31 DUI arrests made across the state through the four-day stretch is a significant jump from the previous two years, although the reporting periods were slightly different. The KHP reported 19 DUI arrests over the Fourth-of-July weekend, from 6 p.m. July 2 through July 5 in 2021, and 18 last year from 6 p.m. July 1 through July 4.

The department also reported assisting 1,085 motorists on Kansas highways over the weekend, a jump of nearly 200 assists compared with last year.

The two deadly crashes were not DUI-related, the KHP reported.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com