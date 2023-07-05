KHP makes 31 DUI arrests, works 2 deadly crashes over holiday weekend

(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made 31 DUI arrests, issued more than 1,100 speeding tickets and responded to two deadly crashes over a holiday-weekend stretch that started at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 30, and continued through Tuesday, July 4.

The 31 DUI arrests made across the state through the four-day stretch is a significant jump from the previous two years, although the reporting periods were slightly different. The KHP reported 19 DUI arrests over the Fourth-of-July weekend, from 6 p.m. July 2 through July 5 in 2021, and 18 last year from 6 p.m. July 1 through July 4.

The department also reported assisting 1,085 motorists on Kansas highways over the weekend, a jump of nearly 200 assists compared with last year.

The two deadly crashes were not DUI-related, the KHP reported.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire

Latest News

Shooting suspect dead, victim critical
Shooting suspect dead, victim critical
The next few nights will have storms in Kansas.
More rain coming; some will be heavy
The Andover Police Department shared a photo on social media asking for help to locate the...
15-foot python found slithering through Andover
4-year-old struck by stray bullet on July 4th