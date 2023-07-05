More rain coming; some will be heavy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More active weather is on the horizon for Kansas with threats of heavy rain and some strong wind gusts over the next several nights and early morning hours. We are also likely to continue with much cooler than average temperatures throughout the Plains.

The heaviest rainfall into the night and early Thursday morning hours will take place south of I-70. Gradually throughout the morning (after 10am), the rain will be shutting down, but the clouds remain. Highs will top out near 80 for central and eastern Kansas, but remain in the 70s farther west.

Another round of heavy rainfall targets the area Thursday night and Friday, which will include most if not all of Kansas. Rain begins to ease up by early Friday afternoon with highs remaining in the 70s for most.

Drier conditions may return to central and south central Kansas in the upcoming weekend, but scattered storms remain a threat for western Kansas Saturday night and early Sunday.

Don’t expect a typical July heat wave anytime soon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: More storms on the way (late); some with heavy rain. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: AM storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Raind storms likely late; some will be heavy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 67.

Fri: High: 80 AM storms, then mostly cloudy. More storms in the evening and overnight.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 68 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 68 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 67 Decreasing clouds.

