Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
Severe storms possible today and tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storms likely around Northern Kansas

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday set unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
What the Tech?
What the Tech? Battery trickle
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wedensday morning where a...
Butler Co. shooting suspect located in E. Wichita, 1 critically injured