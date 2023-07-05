Stream advisory issued for Polecat Creek, Clear Creek south of Garden Plain

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek, located south of Garden Plain.

KDHE said the stream advisory is a result of an electrical power outage due to an extreme weather event at the City of Garden Plain’s wastewater plant. The City of Garden Plain is working to repair the problem.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek, located South of Garden Plain, Kansas. If you live or have activities near this stream, KDHE says do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once the disinfection system is operational.

