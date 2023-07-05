Strong to severe storms expected again later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much like the past few days, we are once again watching out for the chance of a few strong to severe storms around the state today and tonight.

A cold front continues to push through the state this morning and will stall out over southern KS, so highs will tumble into the 70s and 80s along with the chance of more storms. We have left over storm activity this morning, but we’ll dry out mid-day ahead of another round of storms capable of large hail (quarter to ping pong ball size) and gusty winds (up to 65mph) this evening, especially for areas along and south of highway 400.

Another severe weather risk exists across western into central KS on Thursday - Thursday night. Damaging winds up to 60mph and large hail are the main concern. More widespread rain and storms look likely for a good chunk of KS throughout the day on Friday and may end up being a washout! Beneficial moisture looks likely with the potential of a couple of inches of rain when all is said and done come Saturday morning.

Highs will continue to be well below normal into the 70s/80s across the state into the weekend. Temperatures will return to normal (90s) next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible during the morning and evening. Some storms during the evening may be severe. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 89

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Morning showers and storms; Parly cloudy afternoon. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 81

Fri: High: 80 Low: 66 Scattered showers and storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 93. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com