Week of July 3: Job of the day

Published: Jul. 5, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on social services jobs and are featuring a multi-employer job fair Thursday, July 6.

MONDAY: EES Human Services Specialist | Kansas Department for Children and Families | Wichita | $18 | Qualifications • 2 years of experience interviewing, investigating, compiling information, documenting decisions, interpreting guidelines, and/or providing technical assistance relevant to the agency’s programs • High School Diploma or Equivalent | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12564278 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, 401K. | Kansas Department for Children and Families has 9 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: OCK Care Manager | Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas | Wichita | $15.08 | Qualifications • BA/BS degree or 4 years of equivalent education and/or experience working in the human services field • Computer literacy required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12575525 | Benefits include: •Full Medical, Vision, Dental, PTO, Retirement benefits available. | Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Permanency Specialist | St. Francis Ministries | Wichita | $19.23 | Qualifications • Must be 21 years of age • Must pass a drug screen, MVR, KBI, Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry Clearance check and an Adult Registry Check, FBI fingerprint check • Must have valid Driver’s License, acceptable driving record and reliable transportation | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12575531 | Benefits include: •Dental, Medical, Flexible Spending Account, Life Insurance, PTO, Tuition Reimbursement, 401K and Vision Care. | St. Francis Ministries has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Behavioral Health Consultant | HealthCore Clinic | Wichita | $56,160 |Qualifications • Current and valid licensure in Social Work (LSCSW) within the state of Kansas required • Master’s Degree in Social Work is required • Practicum clinical experience required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12577850 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, PTO, Retirement. | HealthCore Clinic has 9 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Friday: Mental Health Technician | Aahn’s Place Childrens Home | Wellington | $15 | Qualification • High school or Equivalent (Preferred) • Driver’s License (Preferred) • Caregivers & Care Facility Occupations: 1 year (Preferred) | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12536926 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Aahn’s Place Childrens Home has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS

