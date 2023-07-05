Wichita State partnership with WSU Tech, Butler aims to ease teacher shortage

WSU Tech
WSU Tech(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Wichita State University initiative is aimed at addressing the critical shortage of educators in special education and elementary classrooms.

The initiative, called Teacher Education Pathways, recently received $97,000 from the Kansas Board of Regents.

The grant funding will enable the College of Applied Studies’ Teacher Apprentice Program (TAP), elementary education and early childhood programs to get Teacher Education Pathways off the ground.

The new program — which will start in fall 2023 — will provide smoother pathways for students pursuing Kansas licensure in elementary education and early childhood. WSU will collaborate closely with Butler Community College and WSU Tech to establish a new scholarship and pathway for undergraduates seeking initial teacher licensure.

The program includes the introduction of scholarships designed to support high school students, Butler and WSU Tech students and incoming WSU transfer students interested in teaching.

The initial scholarship will be focused toward Kansas high school students to cover the cost of the introduction to education course at Butler or WSU Tech.

The second line of scholarships will be awarded to WSU transfer students from Butler or WSU Tech, who can apply for the $1,000 Shocker Teacher Scholarship specifically for students in the TAP, elementary education or early childhood programs at Wichita State.

Dr. Jennifer Seymour, vice president of General Education and Applied Technologies at WSU Tech, says the partnership will greatly benefit students by providing knowledge to prepare them to transfer to WSU and complete their education.

“The funds from the grant will help offset some of the out-of-pocket expenses for students, making it easier for them to persist to graduation,” she said.

