Woman dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday afternoon Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol used a tactical vehicle intervention to stop a woman connected with a reported shooting call out of Butler County in which a man was wounded. The woman, in her 60s, from Wichita, died at the scene where the pickup she was driving hit a business sign in Bel Aire.

Around 10:30 a.m., Butler County deputies responded to the shooting in K-254 and Shumway. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 44-year-old man from Blue Springs, Missouri, who had been shot at least once. The woman had left the scene in the man’s 2008 Ford F-150, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said. The man provided deputies with the identity of the woman who he said shot him. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment.

Around 10:39 a.m., Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch received an “attempt to locate” broadcast from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Butler County shooting and the white 2008 Ford F-150 pickup last seen traveling west on K-254 toward Sedgwick County.

At 10:45 a.m., a trooper saw a truck matching the suspect vehicle near K-254 and Greenwich and tried to stop it. The pickup fled and a pursuit was initiated. At 10:46 a.m., a trooper performed the tactical vehicle intervention in the 5300 block of North Webb Road. The pickup struck a sign in the parking lot of a business located at 5039 N. Webb Road. No one else was hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid 45th St. N. to 53rd St. N. on Webb Road while the KHP and KBI investigate.

