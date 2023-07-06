3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake

Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake. (Source: WOWT)
By WOWT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska say a child who wandered away from her family and fell into a lake over the holiday weekend has died.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was reported missing last Saturday after she walked away from her father while they were at a park playground.

Officers said they were called by the girl’s father about her going missing before the mother ended up finding the child facedown in Lake Zorinsky.

The department said a person was performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived at the lake. They took over lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Omaha police did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire
Wichita police said a 4-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a stray bullet in the 1600 block...
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
The Andover Police Department shared a photo on social media asking for help to locate the...
15-foot python found slithering through Andover, owner located

Latest News

student loan repayment plans
Meta's 'Threads' takes on Twitter
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Building You
Week of July 10: Job of the day
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic