8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

The Gorman family is mourning their daughter after she was killed in a tragic accident while tubing on a lake in South Dakota. (Source: KSFY)
By Beth Warden, Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A family is mourning their daughter after she was killed in a tragic accident while tubing on a lake in South Dakota.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened Monday afternoon on Lake Madison, about 30 miles west of the Minnesota border.

Witnesses told deputies that a jet ski collided with a young girl on an innertube.

The girl was identified as Emily Gorman, an eighth grader from Harrisburg. She died from her injuries.

Those who knew Emily best called her Emmy, her mother Stacy Gorman said. She loved her family’s pugs, volleyball, root beer and quesadillas.

Her family said Emily was a great listener and always eager to learn. Emily was just selected to be on the Welcome Team at Harrisburg North Middle School.

“She was so proud and happy to get selected to do that, to help those sixth graders come into middle school,” her father Eric Gorman said.

Emily’s final day was spent on Lake Madison doing what she loved – boating and tubing.

The Gorman family has spent summers on the lake since 2016. Emily was the middle child of three girls.

Although they are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, Emily’s parents said they cherish the time they got to spend with her.

“I’m just so unbelievably proud to be Emmy’s mom,” Stacy Gorman said. “She gave me the best years of my life.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to be her dad,” Eric Gorman agreed.

Emily’s funeral services will be held next week at Central Church. The Harrisburg School District is also providing counseling to students.

