Animal shelter busy following Fourth of July celebrations across Wichita

The Fourth of July holiday may have been a celebration for some, but for pet parents, it may have led to the loss of their best friend.
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fourth of July holiday often leads to a rash of runaway pets. It’s a nationwide issue seen in Wichita this week with the Wichita Animal Shelter busy with neighbors from around the city dropping off lost dogs and cats or looking for their own lost pets.

Among those searching for their fur baby is Llana Tolbert, hoping to reunite with her 55-pound “snoodle,” Cocoa.

Tolbert’s advise to others looking for lost pets is to cast a wide net.

“I would say talk to as many people as you can. Get it out on social media and don’t lose hope,” she said. “I’m not losing hope yet.”

Daisy Flores, who brought a lost dog to the shelter Thursday, encourages others to do the same if they see a stray. If a stray pet isn’t approachable, she advises to call Animal Control, emphasizing the importance of getting pets hydrated and out of the heat.

For those reuniting with missing pets, some describe the feeling like a new holiday. This was the case for Deanna Sullivan who, after nearly a year of searching, celebrated a reunion with her dog, Harper Lou, Sullivan, who’d been looking for Harper Lou since July 26, 2022, said microchipping helped make the reunion possible.

“We would not have her back if she wasn’t microchipped and hadn’t been reported lost or stolen to our microchip company,” Sullivan said.

She advises discouraged owners of missing pets not to give up.

“Don’t give up hope. I mean, it’s been a year and we honestly figured we’d never see [Harper Lou] again, but here she is.”

