Blue Bell debuts new ‘monster’ flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut...
The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.(Blue Bell)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell has unveiled Monster Cookie Dough just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is now available in both the half-gallon and pint-size options.

Blue Bell also recently introduced other new flavors, including Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire
Wichita police said a 4-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a stray bullet in the 1600 block...
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
The next few nights will have storms in Kansas.
More rain coming; some will be heavy

Latest News

Kantor, a K-9 with the Rowan County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina, died in April in...
K-9 died of heat exhaustion in SUV in ‘tragic accident,’ officials say after investigation
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on...
Alan Alda kept his boots and dog tags from ‘M*A*S*H’ for 40 years. Now he’ll offer them at auction
A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV via CNN...
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
Girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested