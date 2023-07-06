Crop dusting helicopter goes down in rural Dickinson Co. after power line struck

The Kansas Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported after a crop dusting helicopter went down in a field in rural Dickinson Co. after hitting a power line.(Dickinson County Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a crop dusting helicopter went down in a field in rural Dickinson Co. after hitting a power line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, emergency crews were called to a field in rural Dickinson Co. north of I-70 near the intersection of 2800 and Rain Rd.

When officials arrived, they said found a helicopter had crashed into the field with one person on board.

Officials said the chopper had been crop dusting the field when it clipped a power line about 20 feet off the ground.

KHP said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

