Does It Work? Nostalgia Electric Shave Ice and Snow Cone Maker

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While snow cones are a summer staple, enjoying the sweet refreshment usually involves leaving the house. Is it possible to make the icy treats at home to the same standard you’d get at a stand?

The Nostalgic Electric Ice Shaver promises to deliver. Is it worth the $31.99 cost to have the machine at your home? 12 News put the electric ice shaver to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com