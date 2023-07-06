Ellinwood teen smashes expectations in recovery from deadly crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months after a car crash in Stafford County killed two and injured several others, a survivor is defying the odds. Trace Ritterhouse had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat. Those around him say he’s smashing expectations in his recovery.

On Dec. 7, 2022, a pickup and an SUV collided at a rural intersection in Stafford County. The drivers of both vehicles died. Ritterhouse was a passenger in the SUV driven by his best friend, Tate Martin. Nobody in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

“We were told right away that he probably wouldn’t make it through the night,” Sandra Hopkins, Trace’s mom, said. “We weren’t given much hope.”

Doctors told the 17-year-old’s family that if Trace survived, he would be on a ventilator and unable to walk for the rest of his life.

Ritterhouse spent a month in a coma in a Wichita hospital before traveling with his mother for further treatment at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ specialized pediatric brain injury program in Lincoln, Neb.

“When Trace first got here, he was what we referred to as a Rancho level two,” Sarah Economides, PT, DPT, PCS, a Madonna physical therapist, said. “He was not able to initiate or follow any commands. He could spontaneously do some movement, open his eyes, lift his head, respond to pain, things like that, but he was not able to do anything functionally for himself.”

The mother-son due spent every day together at Madonna where Ritterhouse spent four to five hours per day, working to regain strength and function.

“She’s been by my side the whole time,” Riterhourhouse said of his Hopkins.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals said Ritterhouse continues to surpass goals. The teen said his biggest accomplishment was walking (with assistance) out of the Omaha facility’s front doors after six months.

“He would not be where he is if it weren’t for the amazing medical staff, therapy staff at that facility and their state-of-the-art equipment,” Hopkins said.

Back in Kansas, Ritterhouse has more goals in mind.

“Walk by myself and drive,” he said.

