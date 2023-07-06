Ellinwood teen smashes expectations in recovery from deadly crash

Trace Ritterhouse, 17, of Ellinwood, continues his recovery in Kansas after going through rehab...
Trace Ritterhouse, 17, of Ellinwood, continues his recovery in Kansas after going through rehab for six months in Lincoln, Neb. following a December 2022 crash that killed two and injured several others.(Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals)
By Max Dutton and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months after a car crash in Stafford County killed two and injured several others, a survivor is defying the odds. Trace Ritterhouse had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat. Those around him say he’s smashing expectations in his recovery.

On Dec. 7, 2022, a pickup and an SUV collided at a rural intersection in Stafford County. The drivers of both vehicles died. Ritterhouse was a passenger in the SUV driven by his best friend, Tate Martin. Nobody in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

“We were told right away that he probably wouldn’t make it through the night,” Sandra Hopkins, Trace’s mom, said. “We weren’t given much hope.”

Doctors told the 17-year-old’s family that if Trace survived, he would be on a ventilator and unable to walk for the rest of his life.

Ritterhouse spent a month in a coma in a Wichita hospital before traveling with his mother for further treatment at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ specialized pediatric brain injury program in Lincoln, Neb.

“When Trace first got here, he was what we referred to as a Rancho level two,” Sarah Economides, PT, DPT, PCS, a Madonna physical therapist, said. “He was not able to initiate or follow any commands. He could spontaneously do some movement, open his eyes, lift his head, respond to pain, things like that, but he was not able to do anything functionally for himself.”

The mother-son due spent every day together at Madonna where Ritterhouse spent four to five hours per day, working to regain strength and function.

“She’s been by my side the whole time,” Riterhourhouse said of his Hopkins.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals said Ritterhouse continues to surpass goals. The teen said his biggest accomplishment was walking (with assistance) out of the Omaha facility’s front doors after six months.

“He would not be where he is if it weren’t for the amazing medical staff, therapy staff at that facility and their state-of-the-art equipment,” Hopkins said.

Back in Kansas, Ritterhouse has more goals in mind.

“Walk by myself and drive,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire
Wichita police said a 4-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a stray bullet in the 1600 block...
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
The Andover Police Department shared a photo on social media asking for help to locate the...
15-foot python found slithering through Andover, owner located

Latest News

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in S. Wichita
Building You
Week of July 10: Job of the day
News+ Connect: BBB talks about Amazon Prime Day scams.
KWCH News+ Connected BBB talks about Amazon Prime Day scams
News+ Connect: BBB talks about Amazon Prime Day scams.
News+ Connect: BBB talks about Amazon Prime Day scams.