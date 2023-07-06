Fields of gold, unveiling Kansas’ sunflower wonderlands

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we find ourselves in the midst of summer, there’s one thing we can’t ignore—the enchanting bloom of sunflowers. Across the expansive Great Plains, both wild and cultivated sunflower fields are reaching their peak, with towering stalks and vibrant heads gazing skyward, evoking a smile on anyone who beholds them. The sunflower is the Kansas state flower, and this time of year is simply perfect for seeking them out.

Sunflowers are known for their heliotropic behavior, which means their flower heads track the movement of the sun cross the sky from east to west. Some varieties grow as tall as 12 feet.

There are some great places around the state to discover why Kansas was aptly nicknamed the Sunflower State. Whether you’re a Kansas resident or just passing through on a road trip through the Great Plains, consider visiting one or more of these remarkable fields to bask in the fragrance of sunflowers, take photos, and even take home a few stems if allowed.

Please check with each field before heading out, recent Kansas heat and rain may have affected the fields. Click here for the latest weather reports.

Sunflower fun Eleanor's Event's Sunflower Viewing Feel free to come and go, take photos and enjoy the views! Berry Hill UPick Farm Sunflowers Berry Hill UPick Farm in Berryton, Kansas, just south of Topeka is a public sunflower farm. The owners of Berry Hill UPick decided to plant sunflowers to help draw attention to their strawberry farm. The farm is new just this year and with the popularity of the Grinter's Sunflower Farm in Leavenworth County, this seemed like a great way to gain visibility. Arkenberg Farms Sunflower Field The lack of Rain has made the Field a bit smaller this. Year We will have some pre-cut Sunflowers as well. Please stay within the designated areas. Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch Watch the sunset and sunrise over the sunflowers from the front porch! Everyday, Sunup to Sundown, until bloom is gone. Grinter's Sunflower Farm Ted and Kris Grinter's Sunflower Farm in Leavenworth County has become a phenomena. Although Kansas has a great many sunflower fields, those fields are primarily in central and western Kansas. These fields are in the far eastern part of the state (near the population centers) and the Grinter family let the public come into the fields and take photos. A great many people want to have their photos taken with the sunflowers. Professional photographers even schedule sessions here. Peterson Brothers Sunflower Trails There are trails through the field and you are asked not to leave the trails. Unlike some of the commercial sunflower fields which are open to the public, you should not cut or take away sunflowers. The Sunflower Festival August 19 - 9 | The Sunflower Festival is an experience for all to enjoy! We invite you to spend as much time as needed taking pictures, exploring around the field, and enjoying quality time with your family and friends. Each ticket includes one ‘stem’ or LIVE cut sunflower. Parking is FREE.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com