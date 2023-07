WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Hydraulic and Wassall.

Two alarms were called out on the fire located in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic.

Crews have the parking lot of the strip mall blocked off while they respond.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com