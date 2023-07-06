Hail/wind threat increasing into the overnight

Be prepared for a noisy night of storms across central and western Kansas
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Developing storms on the High Plains of Colorado will drift out across western Kansas with threats of large hail and strong winds. Most of the severe weather potential will reside west of a line from Hays to Pratt, but there will be other areas getting in on some heavier rainfall in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Storms will exit the region by late morning, but other chances will return heading into the evening.

Look for temperatures to be a bit warmer Friday, but only slightly. Warmest weather will be across southern Kansas where some will hit the mid 80s, but farther north, it will be another day with 70s for highs.

Scattered storms will be most numerous Friday evening in southern Kansas. Most of those will not likely be severe.

Saturday storm chances will be limited to far western Kansas, and they’ll remain fairly spotty. Afternoon highs will remain below average for July, as much of the area should see 80s.

Thunderstorms will be back next week, mostly arriving in the overnight hours.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely after 3 am. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: AM storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then cloudy overnight. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 68.

Sat: High: 82 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 70 AM storms, then partly cloudy with overnight storms.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 72 Becoming mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

