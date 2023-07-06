‘Headed in the right direction’: Summer rain bringing optimism for fall crops

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With steady rain falling Wednesday in the Wichita area and potentially through the rest of the week, farmers are hoping the extended stretch of extreme drought will end.

“Hard to get out of a drought in the summer because it’s hard to keep up with evaporation, but we’re certainly headed in the right direction,” Sumner County farmer Tim Turek said.

Turek said this week’s rain will make for a better fall harvest.

“The rain that we get now, I think, is gonna be a big part of helping our corn crop finish up,” he said.

K-State Research and Extension Agricultural and Natural Resource Agent Jeff Seiler said this week’s rain comes at a fortunate time for corn.

“Right now, we have corn in our early reproductive stages which is some of its highest demand for water. So, this is just what we needed for it,” Seiler said.

He said more timely rain like Wednesday’s is important to avoid runoff.

“The big thing is timeliness of when it comes,” Seiler said. “...If we could get an inch of rain a week until harvest, I think we’d be sitting pretty.”

With other corn-growing areas of the country feeling dry, Turek is hopeful for a big year in Sumner County.

‘Sumner County, you know, we’re not known for corn, but every once in awhile we hit a lick, and this looks like it might be the year for it,” he said.

