‘Headed in the right direction’: Summer rain bringing optimism for fall crops

Recent rain in south central Kansas has farmers optimistic about fall crops, especially corn.
Recent rain in south central Kansas has farmers optimistic about fall crops, especially corn.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With steady rain falling Wednesday in the Wichita area and potentially through the rest of the week, farmers are hoping the extended stretch of extreme drought will end.

“Hard to get out of a drought in the summer because it’s hard to keep up with evaporation, but we’re certainly headed in the right direction,” Sumner County farmer Tim Turek said.

Turek said this week’s rain will make for a better fall harvest.

“The rain that we get now, I think, is gonna be a big part of helping our corn crop finish up,” he said.

K-State Research and Extension Agricultural and Natural Resource Agent Jeff Seiler said this week’s rain comes at a fortunate time for corn.

“Right now, we have corn in our early reproductive stages which is some of its highest demand for water. So, this is just what we needed for it,” Seiler said.

He said more timely rain like Wednesday’s is important to avoid runoff.

“The big thing is timeliness of when it comes,” Seiler said. “...If we could get an inch of rain a week until harvest, I think we’d be sitting pretty.”

With other corn-growing areas of the country feeling dry, Turek is hopeful for a big year in Sumner County.

‘Sumner County, you know, we’re not known for corn, but every once in awhile we hit a lick, and this looks like it might be the year for it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire

Latest News

WPD investigates overnight shooting after man arrives at hospital with injuries
Hays man charged in million-dollar telemarketing scheme
Ascension Via Christi Burn Center treats 20 for firework-related injuries over week
Wichita Public Schools
Enrollment for 2023-24 school year underway in Wichita school district