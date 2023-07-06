Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Honda has issued a recall for 124,077 vehicles because a part of the brake system may have been wrongly assembled, possibly leading to brake failure.

Certain 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles are being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The tie rod fastener that connects the brake booster and the brake master cylinder may have been improperly assembled during manufacturing, which can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly,” the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA said dealers “will inspect and repair the brake booster assembly as necessary, free of charge,” and that notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners Aug. 7.

For more information, owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

