Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas

WAMEGO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said a man was struck by lightning last month.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call on June 30 about an individual that had been struck by lightning in the 5600 block of Lewis Wilson Road, in Wamego.

Deputies and a Louisville firefighter arrived at the scene and found Jennifer Campbell administering CPR to a man later identified as her husband, 37-year-old Matthew Campbell of rural Wamego. She told emergency crews she was alongside her husband in the pasture when he was struck by lightning. She said she was knocked to the ground by the lightning strike but not hurt.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for the family, Matthew remains in ICU where he continues to recover.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com