Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas

Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30, 2023.(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said a man was struck by lightning last month.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call on June 30 about an individual that had been struck by lightning in the 5600 block of Lewis Wilson Road, in Wamego.

Deputies and a Louisville firefighter arrived at the scene and found Jennifer Campbell administering CPR to a man later identified as her husband, 37-year-old Matthew Campbell of rural Wamego.  She told emergency crews she was alongside her husband in the pasture when he was struck by lightning. She said she was knocked to the ground by the lightning strike but not hurt.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for the family, Matthew remains in ICU where he continues to recover.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting reported late Monday night near Ellis and Mount Vernon in...
Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in S. Wichita
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into City Nightz crowd, management shares perspective on what happened
Wichita Police continue the search for those responsible for the nightclub shooting.
Missouri man arrested in weekend mass shooting in Old Town, as some victims face a long recovery
The SWAT team was called out to assist with a barricaded subject in Haysville on July 4, 2023.
Incident ends peacefully in Haysville
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire

Latest News

Summer rain bringing optimism for fall crops
Recent rain in south central Kansas has farmers optimistic about fall crops, especially corn.
‘Headed in the right direction’: Summer rain bringing optimism for fall crops
WPD investigates overnight shooting after man arrives at hospital with injuries
Hays man charged in million-dollar telemarketing scheme