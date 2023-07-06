Propane tank turns projectile, firefighters put out fire at S. Hydraulic shopping center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department managed to gain the upper hand at the scene where exploding propane tanks led to a fire at a shopping center in south Wichita. WFD Battalion Chief Chad Dunham said at least three businesses were impacted but damage was primarily contained to the exterior of the space near Hydraulic and Wassall.

Dunham said firefighters witnessed explosions as they arrived at the scene. He said there were eight, 100-pound propane cylinders, one of which launched about 600 feet to the west, punching a hole in the roof of a vacant house. The battalion chief said there was no fire at the vacant home.

On the call, Dunham reported one injury, the severity of which is unknown as the injured man transported himself to a local hospital.

Near the source of the explosions and fire, Chris Perales witnessed the hectic scene from Shooters Bar and Grill where he was playing pool. Perales said he paused his game to look outside and observed a large wall of flame following an explosion he described as “immaculate.” He said he could feel the blast from about half a block away.

“It really hit the heart from half a block away. I was hoping that everyone was alright,” Perales said.

Dunham said fire crews expected to remain on the scene through Thursday night, monitoring to make sure nothing reignites.

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Hydraulic and Wassall.

Two alarms were called out on the fire located in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic.

Crews have the parking lot of the strip mall blocked off while they respond.

