Propane tank turns projectile, firefighters put out fire at S. Hydraulic shopping center

Two alarm fire in south Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department managed to gain the upper hand at the scene where exploding propane tanks led to a fire at a shopping center in south Wichita. WFD Battalion Chief Chad Dunham said at least three businesses were impacted but damage was primarily contained to the exterior of the space near Hydraulic and Wassall.

Dunham said firefighters witnessed explosions as they arrived at the scene. He said there were eight, 100-pound propane cylinders, one of which launched about 600 feet to the west, punching a hole in the roof of a vacant house. The battalion chief said there was no fire at the vacant home.

On the call, Dunham reported one injury, the severity of which is unknown as the injured man transported himself to a local hospital.

Near the source of the explosions and fire, Chris Perales witnessed the hectic scene from Shooters Bar and Grill where he was playing pool. Perales said he paused his game to look outside and observed a large wall of flame following an explosion he described as “immaculate.” He said he could feel the blast from about half a block away.

“It really hit the heart from half a block away. I was hoping that everyone was alright,” Perales said.

Dunham said fire crews expected to remain on the scene through Thursday night, monitoring to make sure nothing reignites.

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Hydraulic and Wassall.

Two alarms were called out on the fire located in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic.

Crews have the parking lot of the strip mall blocked off while they respond.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire
Wichita police said a 4-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a stray bullet in the 1600 block...
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas
The Andover Police Department shared a photo on social media asking for help to locate the...
15-foot python found slithering through Andover, owner located
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

Latest News

Taylor Swift
Rooks Co. residents remember Taylor Swift’s earlier county fair days
Taylor Swift
Residents remember Taylor Swift at 2007 Rooks Co. Fair
Wichita Animal Shelter busy with lost pets, hopeful owners
A "snoodle" named Cocoa is among pets reported missing in Wichita after the Fourth of July.
Animal shelter busy following Fourth of July celebrations across Wichita
Man accused in City Nightz shooting released from jail