Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms are exiting the area this morning but keep the umbrella close because another batch of strong to severe storms is likely this evening and tonight.

In between the rounds of rain and thunder, expect partial clearing this afternoon along with cooler than normal highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Factor in a refreshing northeast breeze and it will feel more like May and not July.

Showers and storms will develop across western Kansas this evening and move east overnight. The best chance of storms in Wichita area will be after 3 am lasting through sunrise on Friday. Initially, over far western Kansas the storms will be capable of large hail, bigger than golf balls, and perhaps a tornado or two. As the storms move east into central Kansas, the concerns will shift to damaging wind gusts and heavy, flooding rain.

After another, good chance of storms late Friday into early Saturday, the forecast looks mostly dry this weekend. However, temperatures promise to stay cooler than normal with highs mostly in the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely after 3 am. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms early, then clearing skies. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 81.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 82. Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 84. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 88. Mostly sunny; chance of overnight storms.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 89. Storms early, then partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

