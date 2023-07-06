Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight

Strong to severe storms are expected tonight across SW Kansas.
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight across SW Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms are exiting the area this morning but keep the umbrella close because another batch of strong to severe storms is likely this evening and tonight.

In between the rounds of rain and thunder, expect partial clearing this afternoon along with cooler than normal highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Factor in a refreshing northeast breeze and it will feel more like May and not July.

Showers and storms will develop across western Kansas this evening and move east overnight. The best chance of storms in Wichita area will be after 3 am lasting through sunrise on Friday. Initially, over far western Kansas the storms will be capable of large hail, bigger than golf balls, and perhaps a tornado or two. As the storms move east into central Kansas, the concerns will shift to damaging wind gusts and heavy, flooding rain.

After another, good chance of storms late Friday into early Saturday, the forecast looks mostly dry this weekend. However, temperatures promise to stay cooler than normal with highs mostly in the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely after 3 am. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms early, then clearing skies. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 81.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 82. Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 84. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 88. Mostly sunny; chance of overnight storms.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 89. Storms early, then partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire
Wichita police said a 4-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a stray bullet in the 1600 block...
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
The next few nights will have storms in Kansas.
More rain coming; some will be heavy

Latest News

The next few nights will have storms in Kansas.
More rain coming; some will be heavy
Another round of strong to severe storms are anticipated later today and tonight.
Strong to severe storms expected again later today
Severe weather outlook this evening.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk this evening
Severe storms possible today and tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storms likely around Northern Kansas