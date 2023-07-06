Week of July 10: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on area county jobs.

MONDAY: Detention Deputy - Sheriff | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $23.50 | Qualifications • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must be at least 18 years of age • No record of criminal conviction, diversion, or expungement of any felony or crime of dishonesty, or the equivalent under the Uniform Code of Military Justice | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12589577 | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Leave, regular compensation reviews, retirement plans, and professional development opportunities. | Sedgwick County has 52 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Planning & Development Director | Butler County Courthouse | El Dorado | $71,448.89 - $106,142.03 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree • 6 years or more related experience • Valid driver’s license | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12583784 | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, Retirement, YMCA, Vacation, Sick Leave, Holidays and much more. | Butler County Courthouse has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Computer Support Specialist | Cowley County | Winfield | $23.12 - $32.05 | Qualifications: • BS in Computer Systems, or related area required • ESRI server support experience required • Printer and workstations support experience required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12583775 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Life Insurance, PTO, Retirement and Disability. | Cowley County has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Dispatch Trainee | Sumner County | Wellington | $15.25 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must pass minimum vision and hearing requirements as well as a pre-employment drug screen • May be required to complete other medical/psychological testing as determined by the 911 Director | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12589581 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Sumner County has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Sheriff Deputy | Kingman County | Kingman | $21.10, with a $1,500 Retention Bonus | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Background Check • 1 year experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12589614 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Kingman County has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS

