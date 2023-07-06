Where K-State, KU fall in preseason Big 12 football poll

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh off a Big 12 Championship, the Kansas State Wildcats have been picked second in this year’s Big 12 preseason media poll.

It’s the highest the Wildcats have been picked in the league since the Big 12 went away from divisions. K-State received 14 of 67 first-place votes.

KU was picked ninth by members of the media. The announcement comes a day after the Big 12 released its all-conference preseason teams, which had Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels as the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

READ MORE: KU’s Daniels named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

In their final season in the conference before a move to the SEC, the Texas Longhorns were picked to finish first. West Virginia was picked to finish last.

K-State begins its season Sept. 2 at home against Southeast Missouri State. KU opens the year Sept. 1 with a home game against Missouri State.

