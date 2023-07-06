Wichita initiative aims to end homelessness among veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita launched an initiative that aims to end homelessness among veterans by the end of next year.

“In July of 2023, a contingent of community partners announced a plan to reach functional zero for unhoused veterans in the Wichita community in 2024,” the city said of its “Homes for Heroes” program.

Functional zero homelessness is reached when “the number of people experiencing homelessness never exceeds the community’s capacity to move people into permanent housing,” the city explained.

“Those who served our country deserve to be taken care of once their service is over. This goal is shared by a large contingent of organizations in Wichita – from elected officials at the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County, to the agencies and individuals serving on our Continuum of Care, to religious organizations, veteran service providers and more,” the city said.

Wichita Housing and Community Services Director Sally Stang said the last Point In Time count of the homeless identified 32 unhoused vets.

The “Homes for Heroes” program is a partnership between the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, the United Way and the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

City leaders call on the entire community to help veterans in need.

“Wichita and the Midwest punches way above its weight in all things charity,” said United Way of the Plains President and CEO Pete Najera. “We haven’t seen an issue that galvanized every constituency from government to business to nonprofits (like) when it comes to homelessness here in Wichita. We’re riding a wave of momentum and we’re going to convert that energy into impact.”

The city said the biggest need to address homelessness in Wichita is housing units. Following that are movers and donations of household goods. Those interested in helping to make the goal of ending veteran homelessness in Wichita a reality can find further information on what’s needed and how to get involved here: https://www.wichita.gov/Housing/homesforheroes.

