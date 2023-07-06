Wichita police: Child safe, investigation reveals there was no abduction on S. Broadway

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed a small child is safe and was not abducted following an investigation into an emergency call in south Wichita. A little after 9 p.m., police responded to the report of a possible child abduction at a convenience store in the 1200 block of South Broadway. About an hour after the initial response, police confirmed finding the child at the center of the call and that there was not an abduction.

Wichita police are investigating the report of a possible child abduction at a convenience store in the 1200 block of South Broadway. Police responded to the emergency call made a little after 9 p.m.

12 News briefly spoke with police who are working to gather details including descriptions of the child, a suspect and a suspect vehicle.

