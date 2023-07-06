WPD investigates overnight shooting after man arrives at hospital with injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old Wichita man injured.

Police said around 12:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his head. The man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated for his injury and is in stable condition, according to police.

Through their investigation, offers learned the shooting took place in the 1600 block of East Fortuna Street. Police said the man was trying to break up a large fight when someone produced a handgun and shot him.

Officers responded to the scene and encountered a large crowd and multiple casings. Due to the lack of cooperation from witnesses, investigators have not been able to fully determine what led up to the shooting.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for anyone with any additional information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Case Number 23C071068

