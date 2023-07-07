18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An 18-year-old has died in North Carolina after meeting a person they met online for a date.

Promise Edwards told WBTV that she had no idea when she said goodbye to Jacob Williamson the night of June 30 that it would be the last time she would see him.

“The last thing I told him was “I love you, and see you in the morning,”' Edwards said.

According to Edwards, she has been a family friend of Williamson for years and knew him since birth.

She said Williamson was born with the first name of Kierstyn but began transitioning to a man, including changing his first name.

Edwards said some of his family members initially didn’t accept his change, so she welcomed him into her home. She said he had been living with her for about the last couple of months and it gave him a safe space to be himself for the first time in his life.

“This world was so cruel to Jacob his entire life,” Edwards said. “I find peace in knowing that in the last month and a half, he found peace.”

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson also began an online relationship with a man named Joshua Newton within the same last couple of months.

Authorities said Newton drove about two hours from the Monroe area to pick up Williamson in Laurens, S.C., for a date on June 30.

Newton reportedly brought Williamson back to a home in Monroe, where police said he killed the 18-year-old.

Williamson’s body was found about 10 miles away from the house in question, police said.

Newton has since been arrested and is facing charges that include first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. His live-in girlfriend, Victoria Smith, was also taken into custody.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Smith is facing charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Edwards said she hopes that parents will hear Williamson’s story and be extra vigilant at monitoring who their children are speaking with online.

“Please express to them how unsafe it is to go with people online, how unsafe it is to get in the car with anybody that they don’t know,” Edwards said. “Because this is our reality now. Our reality is missing somebody that never deserved to go away like this.”

Currently, authorities said there isn’t enough evidence to confirm the killing as a hate crime but their investigation is continuing.

