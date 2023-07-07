Another batch of strong/severe storms tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get set to get wet as showers and storms are likely this morning. While severe weather is unlikely, some of the storms will produce small, gusty wind at times, and heavy rainfall.

After the storms subside during the middle of the day, expect partial clearing this afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, or ten to fifteen degrees cooler than normal.

Showers and storms will develop across western Kansas this evening and move east overnight. The best chance of storms in the Wichita area will be after 9 pm lasting through most of the night. While some of the storms may be severe producing small hail and gusty wind, the main concern is heavy rain, especially along and south of highway 400 where up to three inches of rain is possible.

The rest of the weekend looks storm-free in the Wichita area with a mix of sun and clouds. However, temperatures promise to stay cooler than normal with highs mostly in the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms through midday, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely after 9 pm. Wind: S/E 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Isolated storms early, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 80.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 90. Storms possible early and again later in the day.

Wed: Low: 71. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 72. High: 94. Partly cloudy.

