Arrest made in shooting that killed 16-year-old in S Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested Dougqualynn Patterson of Wichita in connection to a shooting that killed 16-year-old Elecrus Nolan on July 3.

Patterson faces a charge of first-degree murder.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Ellis Street. Officers learned that a witness heard several gunshots before he noticed a silver 2002 Ford Taurus slowly rolling westbound on Mt. Vernon, hitting the curb and stopping on the sidewalk.

Officers arrived on the scene and located Nolan unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers began providing life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. Nolan died at the scene.

