Arrest made in shooting that killed 16-year-old in S Wichita

Dougqualynn Patterson.
Dougqualynn Patterson.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested Dougqualynn Patterson of Wichita in connection to a shooting that killed 16-year-old Elecrus Nolan on July 3.

Patterson faces a charge of first-degree murder.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Ellis Street. Officers learned that a witness heard several gunshots before he noticed a silver 2002 Ford Taurus slowly rolling westbound on Mt. Vernon, hitting the curb and stopping on the sidewalk.

Officers arrived on the scene and located Nolan unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers began providing life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. Nolan died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic.
Propane tank turns projectile, firefighters put out fire at S. Hydraulic shopping center
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Sedgwick Co DA: Man arrested in City Nightz shooting ‘acted in self-defense’
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight across SW Kansas.
Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight
Severe storms remain a threat for western Kansas into the night
Hail/wind threat increasing into the overnight
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police: Child safe, investigation reveals there was no abduction on S. Broadway

Latest News

Wichita hosts reception for cyclists traveling from sister city in Mexico
Sterling Carnegie Library in Sterling, Kansas
Former Sterling library director claims board fired her to censor decisions on books, displays
Propane explosion causes fire at S. Wichita shopping center
Former Sterling library director claims board fired her to censor book decisions