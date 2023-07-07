A break from the rain is coming, but it will be brief

Heaviest rainfall into early Saturday will be over southern Kansas
Some heavier rainfall is expected into Saturday morning
Some heavier rainfall is expected into Saturday morning(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms will focus over southern Kansas during the evening and overnight hours, with a few storms producing hail and heavy rainfall. While flooding is not likely on a widespread basis, there will be some areas (especially in southern Kansas) that could get more than an inch of rain.

Saturday should be dry for most of the day, but storms will focus over western Kansas into the evening. There is a low risk of severe weather across the west, with some hail up to quarter size. Storms will track to the south/southeast. High temperatures will remain on the cooler side with much of the state seeing 70s to near 80.

Lower humidity and some really nice weather on the way for Sunday. Highs will be near or into the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will remain light.

Expect warmer temperatures early next week with more overnight storm chances headed for the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered storms likely; some with heavy rain. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 63.

Sun: High: 83 Decreasing clouds. Lower humidity.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 65 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 70 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 74 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 72 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

