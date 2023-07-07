CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

Officials said eight people were sent to the hospital. (KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic.
Propane tank turns projectile, firefighters put out fire at S. Hydraulic shopping center
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Sedgwick Co DA: Man arrested in City Nightz shooting ‘acted in self-defense’
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight across SW Kansas.
Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight
Severe storms remain a threat for western Kansas into the night
Hail/wind threat increasing into the overnight
Taylor Swift
Rooks Co. residents remember Taylor Swift’s earlier county fair days

Latest News

Hutchinson Police
Hutchinson Police respond to unsanctioned fights around city
Travis Mock
Travis Mock
What the Tech?
What the Tech? App of the day Threads
Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas....
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention