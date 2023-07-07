Father shoots, kills son’s horse during argument, deputies say

John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent...
John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested for killing a horse on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a property for an argument involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived, several people on the property told them there was a dispute between a father and a son.

The fight led to the father shooting and killing the horse that his son had been riding, deputies said.

The father, identified as 75-year-old John Victor Russell, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Russell was jailed on a $90,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic.
Propane tank turns projectile, firefighters put out fire at S. Hydraulic shopping center
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Sedgwick Co DA: Man arrested in City Nightz shooting ‘acted in self-defense’
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight across SW Kansas.
Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight
Severe storms remain a threat for western Kansas into the night
Hail/wind threat increasing into the overnight
Taylor Swift
Rooks Co. residents remember Taylor Swift’s earlier county fair days

Latest News

A man lost his car in a neighborhood firework accident in Pueblo, Colorado.
Colorado man loses car after firework sets it on fire
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
Gov. Wes Moore speaks with Police Chaplain Denise Reid during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes...
Baltimore police arrest 17-year-old suspect in block party shooting that killed 2, wounded 28