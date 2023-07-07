Funeral for WWII veteran brings closure for family in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who gave his life for his country nearly 80 years ago finally received a proper burial in a ceremony in Garden City that brought closure for his family. The remains of Army Sgt. Gregory V. Knoll, a Soldier killed during World War II, were interred Friday at Valley View Cemetery.

Getting to Friday’s ceremony was the better part of a century in the making.

A native of Garden City, Knoll was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, which was tasked with capturing the town of Schmidt, Germany, in the Huertgen Forest in the fall of 1944. A heavy German counterattack overran his unit, forcing survivors to withdraw to Kommerscheidt, where Knoll was reported killed in action on Nov. 7, 1944, at age 22 while his unit fought additional enemy attacks. His remains could not be recovered following the battle.

After the war’s end, the American Graves Registration Command, tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe, conducted several investigations in the Huertgen area between 1946 and 1950, but was unable to recover or identify Knoll’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable November 1951. That declaration didn’t stick.

Advanced technology made the recovery and positive identity of Sgt. Knoll’s remains possible. The veteran was accounted for in January. Six months later, he received long overdue honors and the proper burial close to home.

“To honor the family, to repatriate the remains and give the honor that the deserves as a fallen veteran,” said Gary Foos, representing the Color Guard at Sgt. Knoll’s interment. “(I) can’t express i enough, just how important it is.”

Dozens gathered Friday are related to Sgt. Noll, but aren’t old enough to have met him.

“There’s only maybe one or two people who actually knew Gregory. The rest of us just heard about him,” said Knoll’s great niece, Patty Knoll.

Patty Knoll said there’s still a sense of disbelief that her great uncle’s remains were brought home after nearly 80 years.

“It as shocking, it was shocking. It’s like, ‘you’re kidding. They found him?’” she said.

The family and supporters on hand to properly honor Sgt. Knoll say they’re thankful his final resting place is close to home.

“It feels like the closure of a chapter,” Patty Knoll said.

Sgt. Knoll’s family members advise people hoping to find a missing veteran to contact the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

