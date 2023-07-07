Hutchinson Police respond to unsanctioned fights around city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department reaching out to the public in an effort to stop a string of violence happening in the city through unsanctioned, planned fights and spontaneous violence stemming from them.

Police report responding to several cases of battery over the last few weeks stemming from a private Instagram group in which fights are set up at public and private locations in and around the city. Most of the participants and followers are juveniles or young adults in their late teens.

“At some private locations, such as a residence, admission is charged, and fights are scheduled. What has been occurring is other fights, that were not scheduled have been happening or kids have been getting jumped and battered, so it could be recorded with cell phones, and was passed off as a beef, or an agreed fight between two people,” Hutchinson police said. “These fights are not sanctioned. We know about the group, the owners of the group, locations, fights, and other participants.”

On its Facebook page, the Hutchinson Police Department issued a warning that anyone caught participating in or recording the violence will face charges.

“If it is scheduled by the site, the owners and creators will also be charged and could be held responsible for any damages or injuries,” police said.

Hutchinson police warn those involved to stop participating and urge parents to make sure their children “are not participating, recording or attending these events.”

