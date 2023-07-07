Rooks Co. residents remember Taylor Swift’s earlier county fair days

STOCKTON, Kan. (KWCH) - This Friday and Saturday, Taylor Swift will be at GEHA Field in Kansas City to perform both nights. Not long ago she was performing at a county fair in the small town of Stockton. People in town remember her visit.

“We’d have her as an opening act for Jack Ingram,” remembers Rooks County Fair Board president, Dean Hrabe.

He said back then, in 2007, Taylor Swift wasn’t a household name.

“We spoke with contractors there about different acts, new acts, her name was brought up and we decided we’d give her a try,” he said.

Hrabe said the fair paid $7,500.

“By the time we booked her in January to August, I think she had one number one or two number one song already, so she was pretty popular. So we had to make some adjustments and make her the headliner,” Hrabe recalls.

Many in town said it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“Our club was working the 4-H stand and it was completely crazy,” Linda Conyak remembers. “It was very hot, we couldn’t keep up, even on water we couldn’t keep up.”

Hrabe said thousands of people showed up at the Rooks County Fairgrounds to see the up-and-coming country singer.

“It was crazy, it was fun to see that many people going down to our fair,” said Jackie.

Hrabe said it’s gotten harder to find rising stars for the fair.

“It would be nice. It’s hard to do today with budgets and a lot of those performers are pretty pricey,” he said.

