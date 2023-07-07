Rooks Co. residents remember Taylor Swift’s earlier county fair days

The singer-songwriter will play at GEHA Field in Kansas City on Friday and Saturday, but not long ago, she performed at a Kansas county fair.
By KWCH Staff and Austin Morton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Kan. (KWCH) - This Friday and Saturday, Taylor Swift will be at GEHA Field in Kansas City to perform both nights. Not long ago she was performing at a county fair in the small town of Stockton. People in town remember her visit.

“We’d have her as an opening act for Jack Ingram,” remembers Rooks County Fair Board president, Dean Hrabe.

He said back then, in 2007, Taylor Swift wasn’t a household name.

“We spoke with contractors there about different acts, new acts, her name was brought up and we decided we’d give her a try,” he said.

Hrabe said the fair paid $7,500.

“By the time we booked her in January to August, I think she had one number one or two number one song already, so she was pretty popular. So we had to make some adjustments and make her the headliner,” Hrabe recalls.

Many in town said it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“Our club was working the 4-H stand and it was completely crazy,” Linda Conyak remembers. “It was very hot, we couldn’t keep up, even on water we couldn’t keep up.”

Hrabe said thousands of people showed up at the Rooks County Fairgrounds to see the up-and-coming country singer.

“It was crazy, it was fun to see that many people going down to our fair,” said Jackie.

Hrabe said it’s gotten harder to find rising stars for the fair.

“It would be nice. It’s hard to do today with budgets and a lot of those performers are pretty pricey,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wednesday morning where a...
Shooting suspect dead after cross-county chase ends in Bel Aire
Wichita police said a 4-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a stray bullet in the 1600 block...
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Man struck by lightning in NE Kansas
The Andover Police Department shared a photo on social media asking for help to locate the...
15-foot python found slithering through Andover, owner located
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

Latest News

Taylor Swift
Residents remember Taylor Swift at 2007 Rooks Co. Fair
Wichita Animal Shelter busy with lost pets, hopeful owners
A "snoodle" named Cocoa is among pets reported missing in Wichita after the Fourth of July.
Animal shelter busy following Fourth of July celebrations across Wichita
Man accused in City Nightz shooting released from jail