Salina man arrested for stealing more than $1K worth of tools from school

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A deputy with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Salina man suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from Solomon High School. Troy Holcom’s arrest followed the discovery of stolen tools during a search at a Salina home, the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy responded to the burglary and theft call Thursday, July 6, at the high school in Solomon. At the school, employees reported nearly $1,400 worth of tools missing.

The investigation led to a search warrant obtained for a home in Salina. During that search, investigators recovered the tools reported missing, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Later in the afternoon, the deputy that responded to the burglary made contact with the suspect in the case. Troy Dean Holcom, 51, of Salina, was placed under arrest and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of burglary and theft,” the sheriff’s office said.

