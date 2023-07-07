Travis Mock sentenced in DUI crash that killed 2 on K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Travis Mock, a drunk driver who drove into a couple changing a tire highway, killing both people, was sentenced to 86 months in prison and six years on probation on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in the Nov. 10 crash, Mock was driving a pickup on the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound K-96 when his truck left the road and hit 20-year-old Christian Evans of Elk City and 18-year-old Wichitan Emily Stein. Both died at the scene.

Days after the crash, Mock was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and other drug- and traffic-related offenses.

Evans left behind a wife, Emily, and a 9-month-old son.

