Voter registration deadline nears ahead of August primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re less than a month away from the primary election in Sedgwick County, which happens on August 1.

Time is running out to register, with the deadline coming at midnight on Tuesday, July 11.

The results of the primary will cut the number of Wichita mayoral candidates from nine to two. Also on the ballot is a five-person race for the at-large seat on the Wichita school board, along with a four-way contest for Wichita City Council’s District 4.

You can register to vote online here. Early in-person voting begins on July 17, and additional locations will open 10 days later.

