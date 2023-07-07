Where’s Shane? Barks, Boots, and BBQ

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re out getting a look at the first annual Barks, Boots, and BBQ Concert to benefit WAAL. There’ll be music, BBQ, opportunities to win some prizes, and the chance to meet some adoptable doggos! You can find more information at for the event auction here.

Barks, Boots, and BBQ

July 9th

5pm - 8pm

537 W MacArthur Rd.

