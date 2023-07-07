Where’s Shane? Barks, Boots, and BBQ
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re out getting a look at the first annual Barks, Boots, and BBQ Concert to benefit WAAL. There’ll be music, BBQ, opportunities to win some prizes, and the chance to meet some adoptable doggos! You can find more information at for the event auction here.
Barks, Boots, and BBQ
July 9th
5pm - 8pm
537 W MacArthur Rd.
