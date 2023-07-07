Wichita police identify teen killed in weekend crash on S. Oliver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed 19-year-old Gavin Phillips of Wichita.

Police said around 10:20 a.m. on July 1, officers responded to a vehicle versus a tree crash at the 2900 block of South Oliver. Officers arrived to find Phillips inside the vehicle unresponsive. EMS and Wichita Fire rendered emergency aid to Phillips. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Investigators learned that Phillips was driving southbound in a normal manner when, for unknown reasons, he took an erratic turn to the left and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at 316- 350-3687. This is the 17th fatality collision for the year and the 17th fatality. The case number is 23C068857.

