Wichita police identify teen killed in weekend crash on S. Oliver

The Wichita Police Department has identified the man killed in a crash on Saturday in the 2900...
The Wichita Police Department has identified the man killed in a crash on Saturday in the 2900 block of S. Oliver as 19-year-old Gavin Phillips of Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed 19-year-old Gavin Phillips of Wichita.

Police said around 10:20 a.m. on July 1, officers responded to a vehicle versus a tree crash at the 2900 block of South Oliver. Officers arrived to find Phillips inside the vehicle unresponsive. EMS and Wichita Fire rendered emergency aid to Phillips. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Investigators learned that Phillips was driving southbound in a normal manner when, for unknown reasons, he took an erratic turn to the left and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at 316- 350-3687. This is the 17th fatality collision for the year and the 17th fatality. The case number is 23C068857.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic.
Propane tank turns projectile, firefighters put out fire at S. Hydraulic shopping center
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Sedgwick Co DA: Man arrested in City Nightz shooting ‘acted in self-defense’
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight across SW Kansas.
Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight
Severe storms remain a threat for western Kansas into the night
Hail/wind threat increasing into the overnight
Taylor Swift
Rooks Co. residents remember Taylor Swift’s earlier county fair days

Latest News

The Kansas Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported after a crop dusting helicopter went...
Crop dusting helicopter goes down in rural Dickinson Co. after power line struck
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
FILE
Teen hospitalized after SUV veers into path of oncoming semi-truck
FILE
Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas