Wichita women arrested for Georgia murder, arson

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wichita woman in connection with a missing person case from February. The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday, July 4, deputies arrested 35-year-old Danetta Knoblauch, of Wichita in the Feb. 23 missing person case of Melvin Cooksey, eventually found dead inside his burned down home in Covington, Ga.

Knoblauch faces charges including murder, aggravated assault and arson, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff credited the Georgia and Louisiana bureaus of investigation, the Louisiana State Police Department and the Baton Rough Police Department for assisting with the investigation that led to Knoblauch’s arrest.

Investigators are working to confirm the motive in Cooksey’s murder.

