11 arrested in Thomas County investigation

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said they confiscated large amounts of meth, marijuana and illicit pills.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said after a six-week-long investigation, 11 people were arrested for selling drugs.

The charges include possession of methamphetamines with the intention to distribute, distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and child endangerment.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said they confiscated large amounts of meth, marijuana and illicit pills.

The Sheriff’s Office said it worked with KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol and Colby Police Department on this investigation.

