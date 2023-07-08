Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department has identified the man killed in a crash on Saturday in the 2900...
Wichita police identify teen killed in weekend crash on S. Oliver
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital
Sterling Carnegie Library in Sterling, Kansas
Former Sterling library director claims board fired her to censor decisions on books, displays
Dougqualynn Patterson (left) and Kameron Solomon.
Arrests made in shooting that killed 16-year-old in S Wichita
Travis Mock.
Travis Mock sentenced in DUI crash that killed 2 on K-96

Latest News

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to...
Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Wichita Police looking for man connected to City Nightz shooting
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season