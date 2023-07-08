Bagworm sightings raise concerns in lawns throughout Wichita area

Sightings of bagworms in the Wichita area raise concerns about yards. The pests can kill trees and cause problems in home gardens.
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sightings of bagworms in the Wichita area raise concerns about yards. The pests can kill trees and cause problems in home gardens.

When gardening it’s important to watch out for pests with plant-killing potential. With bagworms, K-State Extension Ornamental Horticulture Agent Matt McKernan explained what to look out for.

“Bagworms are going to be a tiny caterpillar and they spin themselves a silken web around their body to help camouflage them and protect them from predators,” he said.

Bagworms have a slightly different appearance, depending on the plant they’re living on but gardeners can always spot them by their carrot-shaped bags.

With Tree Top Nursery, Eric Denneler said many people concerned about bagworms are coming to the business for help.

“It’s that time of year people are starting to notice bagworms in their lawn and they’re wondering what’s going on,” he said.

Denneler explained bagworms aren’t picky about what foliage they eat but they can cause more damage to certain plants.

“Last several years, it seems like they’ve really expanded their diet. You can find them on almost anything now, but the junipers and spruce is where they do most damage. That’s where you really want to check your plants.” he said.

McKernan said Evergreen trees don’t recover as well from bagworms because of how their foliage develops.

“Evergreen, for example, are going to need a lot more energy because they carry multiple years of leaves on their plant at one time, so they’re going to be able to recover less. And so in intense bagworm feedings, you can see an entire plant die within a summer,” he explained.

McKernan said the best way to get rid of bagworms is to pick them by hand.

“Anytime you can reach the bagworms. You can drop them into a buck of soapy water and that’ll kill the bagworm caterpillars,” he said.

If picking them doesn’t work, spraying is always an option.

“Spinosad, Acephate, Cyfluthrin or Permethrin are all going to be insecticide-active ingredients that are going to be very effective,” McKernan said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic.
Propane tank turns projectile, firefighters put out fire at S. Hydraulic shopping center
The Wichita Police Department has identified the man killed in a crash on Saturday in the 2900...
Wichita police identify teen killed in weekend crash on S. Oliver
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Sedgwick Co DA: Man arrested in City Nightz shooting ‘acted in self-defense’
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight across SW Kansas.
Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight

Latest News

Bagworm sightings raise concerns about trees, gardens
Sterling petition circulates to save jobs of library director, assistant
Exterior of Sterling Carnege Library
Sterling petition circulates to save jobs of library director, assistant
New FDA-approved drug gives hope of more time for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s