Bagworm sightings raise concerns in lawns throughout Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sightings of bagworms in the Wichita area raise concerns about yards. The pests can kill trees and cause problems in home gardens.

When gardening it’s important to watch out for pests with plant-killing potential. With bagworms, K-State Extension Ornamental Horticulture Agent Matt McKernan explained what to look out for.

“Bagworms are going to be a tiny caterpillar and they spin themselves a silken web around their body to help camouflage them and protect them from predators,” he said.

Bagworms have a slightly different appearance, depending on the plant they’re living on but gardeners can always spot them by their carrot-shaped bags.

With Tree Top Nursery, Eric Denneler said many people concerned about bagworms are coming to the business for help.

“It’s that time of year people are starting to notice bagworms in their lawn and they’re wondering what’s going on,” he said.

Denneler explained bagworms aren’t picky about what foliage they eat but they can cause more damage to certain plants.

“Last several years, it seems like they’ve really expanded their diet. You can find them on almost anything now, but the junipers and spruce is where they do most damage. That’s where you really want to check your plants.” he said.

McKernan said Evergreen trees don’t recover as well from bagworms because of how their foliage develops.

“Evergreen, for example, are going to need a lot more energy because they carry multiple years of leaves on their plant at one time, so they’re going to be able to recover less. And so in intense bagworm feedings, you can see an entire plant die within a summer,” he explained.

McKernan said the best way to get rid of bagworms is to pick them by hand.

“Anytime you can reach the bagworms. You can drop them into a buck of soapy water and that’ll kill the bagworm caterpillars,” he said.

If picking them doesn’t work, spraying is always an option.

“Spinosad, Acephate, Cyfluthrin or Permethrin are all going to be insecticide-active ingredients that are going to be very effective,” McKernan said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com