More clouds than sun today- late day storms western Kansas

Highs in the 70s and low 80s both today and Sunday
Severe storms possible tonight
By Dean Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cloudy skies will keep temperatures well below normal across Kansas today. Highs will only reach the 70s to near 80 as a weak “cold” front also is contributing to the cooler weather.

After heavy rains yesterday (reports ranging from 1″ to 5″) more storms and heavy rain are again possible later today into the overnight. For now, the focus area for the strongest storms and heaviest rain will be western and southwest Kansas. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 will be possible tonight through Sunday morning. A few severe storms are possible with 1″ hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts.

High pressure and more stable weather conditions take over on Sunday. Expect clouds through the morning hours, however sunshine will make a return through the afternoon. Generally, drier weather is expected Sunday into Monday. More storms are expected Monday night across Kansas as the weather pattern remains unusually active for this time of year.

The heat and humidity returns abruptly mid-week with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 100-105 possible both Wednesday and Thursday. More chances of rain and storms through the end of the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 80.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE Light. Low: 64.

Mon: High: 90 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 68 AM storms, then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Becoming mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 74 Becoming mostly sunny, breezy. A few overnight storms possible.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 72 AM storms, then partly cloudy. More storms possible overnight.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 70 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

